Lexington Family to Use Lottery Win to help Churches

Close-up of American dollar bills (Photo: Purestock)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - A Lexington family is giving back after winning $250,000 this week from playing the Education Lottery.

The family has unanimously decided to use their winnings to help churches.

The family does not wish to be named, but a spokesperson says they enjoy playing the lottery together and joking about how they may win big one day.

That day was this week when the family members scratched off a $250,000 win on a Royal Cash ticket. They bought the ticket from Bob's Food & Fuel on Mineral Springs Road.

The family's spokesperson said, "God answers prayers in different ways. I say that all the time."

Bob's Food & Fuel received a $2,500 commission for selling this winning ticket.

