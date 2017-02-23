Local First-Grader Wins Contest, Names Police Dog

Members of the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Foundation, Jackson Elementary School Principal Matia Goodwin, Madison Cook and her family, Sheriff Jim Matthews, Deputy Justin Spivey and K9 “KC” (Photo: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - A Jackson Elementary School first-grader has won a contest to name Kershaw County Sheriff's Office's new K9 police officer.

Seven-year-old Madison Cook's suggestion of "KC" for Kershaw County (pronounced “Casey”), was the unanimous pick of the selection committee, according to a news release from the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.

"I was thinking of Kershaw County and ‘KC’ is short for Kershaw County,” said Madison, a student Mrs. Harriett Boykin-Garity’s first grade class. The announcement was made Thursday morning with a surprise visit by KC to meet Cook and her classmates at at Jackson Elementary School.

The winning name was selected from hundreds of entries from public, private and homeschool schools from all corners of Kershaw County, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. Dozens of students also drew colored photos of dogs and police officers to go along with their submissions.

The Kershaw County School District partnered with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office for the “Name our New Kershaw County K9” program after the sheriff's office purchased a new K9 officer in January to replace K9 Officer “Mali” who died from a rare disease last year. “Many of the students wrote notes to Sheriff Matthews and me expressing their sorrow for the loss of Officer Mali. That means a great deal to me. We have very special students in Kershaw County,” said Deputy Justin Spivey, who works with the K9 Officers.

“The community helped us be able to buy this highly-trained officer and what better way to name her, than with the help of the community’s children,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews. Following a public request from Sheriff Matthews, supporters donated more than $8,000 in less than a month, allowing the sheriff's to order the new dog.

All students who submitted names will receive a special certificate signed by K9 “KC” and Sheriff Jim Matthews. "We really enjoyed this opportunity," said Kershaw County School District Superintendent Frank Morgan. "We value our partnership with the Sheriff's Office; this experience was not only meaningful for our students, but also a lot of fun."

