Local Homeless Hero to Start New Job As Restaurant Cook

(Photo: Neaves, Alicia)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Just weeks ago, Cray Turmon's life changed forever.

The 49-year-old homeless man came to the aid of a Columbia Police officer as she was trying to make an arrest.

Shortly after, the city and the world thanked him. Strangers donated roughly $10,000.

Friday afternoon, we caught up with Mr. Turmon who shared his future plans.

December 19, Turmon was walking to the BP gas station on Elmwood Avenue when he saw a Columbia Police Officer attempting to arrest a man, accused of punching the gas station clerk. The suspect also threatened to harm people with a knife and refused to let them leave the gas station.

The officer tased the suspect and used pepper spray, but couldn't restrain him, until Turmon ran in.

"My instinct...something inside me said 'Just go'," he said.

Turmon, a resident of Transitions Homeless Center, is about to start a job as a cook at a local restaurant.

"Going back to some smoked neck bones with some peas and snaps in it," said Turmon. "Homemade cornbread, homemade macaroni and cheese. Yep. That's how I do. That's how I get down."

Praise for Turmon came from all ends of the U.S., and as far as New Zealand.

Ex-police officers thanked Turmon for what he did.

"It was very uplifting," he said. "It made me feel at peace with myself. It felt like I had a little good in me."

Turmon says he will use the $10,000 in donations from multiple GoFundMe pages (https://www.gofundme.com/homeless-man-rescue-police) (https://www.gofundme.com/cray-turmon-fund) to help pay for a new home, a fresh start.

"Get myself stable again," he said. "A normal person has bills. You sit down, you get your bills at the first of the month, you sit down on the table, you add them all up. Budgeting. A lot of budgeting."

He says it's never too late to turn your life around; To live instead of exist.

"I mean you could be just here just a carbon-based life form on earth doing nothing or you could be living, enjoying life," said Turmon.

Turmon also credits his older brother, Talmish, for teaching him the right thing to do. He says Talmish passed away years ago, but he was like a father to him, too.

For privacy reasons, we are withholding the name of the restaurant where Turmon will work.

© 2018 WLTX-TV