City of Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook was one of 100 local men who cooked for charity Sunday evening at EdVenture Children's Museum. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Local officials, sports stars, and prominent men from around the Midlands gathered at EdVenture Sunday night to show off their cooking skills.

The children's museum held the first ever '100 Men Who Cook for Kids,' to benefit EdVenture's Youth Development Programs for kids in the 7th through 12th grades.

Some of the men cooking included:

Sgt. Bob Beres and Lance Corporal David Jones from South Carolina Highway Patrol cooking BBQ ribs

Former Columbia mayor Bob Coble baking pound cake

Former USC basketball star Alex English baking red velvet cake

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook cooking Italian meatballs

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins cooking firehouse chili

Richland School District One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon baking almond pecan pie.

Prizes are being awarded to the best cooks with the most tips and the best display. You can tip for your favorite chef or see who all cooked at the event by going to EdVenture's website.

