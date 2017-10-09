The South Carolina State Fair is just days away and a long time fairgoer is excited to return.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) – The South Carolina State Fair is just days away and a long time fairgoer is excited to return.

“This will be my 56th year,” Mark Busbee explained. “My mom took me when I was a baby.”

Busbee grew up going every year and in recent years has become a vendor.

“It has just grown immeasurably over the years,” the Midlands native said.

He is a co-owner of Smokin’ Coals which is a company that specializes in BBQ sauces and dry rubs.

“We've been doing the South Carolina State Fair, I think this is our fifth time,” he said. “We have an opportunity to meet people not only from in the Columbia area but also from around the state, and some as far away as North Carolina, South Carolina. We've had some from other states too in the military, this is a great opportunity to get our product out and we notice an increase in sales from that, so the fair has been very beneficial for us over the years.”

He is preparing for the fun and is excited for his 57th time at the fair.

“The most fun we have is just really talking with the people and seeing the look on their face when they actually see some of our barbecue sauces and dry rubs,” Busbee said with a smile. “When we figure out, we try to educate them that it's not just for barbecue, cause we use this stuff on sandwiches and all rubs all the way to popcorn, pizza, everything.”

You can catch Busbee and Smokin' Coals at the State Fair this Saturday and Sunday in the Ellison Building.

“I was born and raised here in Columbia and it was an annual tradition every fall, so it’s been even more special now that we actually get to participate inside the gates too,” the long-time fairgoer said.

For more information, please visit: http://smokincoalssauce.com/



