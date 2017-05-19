Lowes Foods Grocery Store Coming to Columbia

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Lowes Foods is planning a store on Forest Drive in Columbia.
The company confirmed to News19 that they will move into what was the old Bi-Lo store in the middle of next year.
Lowes is already set to open a store at the corner of Charter Oak Road and Augusta Road in Lexington on May 24.
A second Lowes Foods will open off Hopes Ferry Road at U.S. 378 later this summer.
Lowes is headquartered in the Carolinas, and bills itself as a company that supports local farms and businesses. It's goal is to provide customers with a different kind of grocery experience.
