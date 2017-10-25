Make a Difference Day: How You Can Help the Midlands Friday

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - This Saturday is Make a Difference Day across America, and one day before the event, we're giving people here in the Midlands a change to make their community better!

On Friday, we’ll have an all-day Food Drive here at WLTX from 6am – 6pm, and we hope to collect tons of food for Harvest Hope. That food will also serve to fill the 10 blessing boxes that WLTX and volunteers from Arby's and Harvey Hope will be constructing on Saturday.

What is a Blessing Box, you ask? It’s a large box that is placed in a rural community and filled with food. It’s maintained by the local community and/or church. People who have trouble getting to a food bank because of transportation or because it’s just too far away are able to go to the Blessing Box and take what they need. It’s a “Give What You Can, Take What You Need” situation.

Please contribute food on Friday and join us on Saturday here at WLTX to Make A Difference for the Midlands!

