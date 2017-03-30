Man Makes USC Rap Video to Tune of 'Ice Ice Baby'

Byron Stein (Photo: Byron Stein)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Midlands man has recorded his own "Gamecock rap" about the team's unprecedented run in the NCAA Tourney.

It's to the tune of "Ice Ice Baby," Vanilla Ice's ode to himself from back in 1990s. (Yes, yes, we know melody of that song was actually taken from "Under Pressure" by David Bowie, but since this was based on the rap song.)

Byron Stein, a big fan of USC, made the song Wednesday night.

"Two teams, playing in the Final Four, playing great ball but we want more," goes part of the lyrics. "Will it ever stop? Yo, I hope not. Garnet and black hey, that's what."

You can see the full song above.

