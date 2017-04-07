Man Who Won $1 Million in Lottery Now Wins $250,000

(Photo: KAREN BLEIER AFP/Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Cayce man who's already won $1 million in the lottery several years ago has now won another big prize.

The South Carolina lottery says the man, who they did not identify, bought a $10 Cash Winfall ticket at the Shop N Go on Beltline Boulevard in Columbia.

"I must be lucky," he said.

He says he plays to enjoy the winnings in retirement.

"I want to live with no worries," he said.

