Man Who Won $1 Million in Lottery Now Wins $250,000

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Cayce man who's already won $1 million in the lottery several years ago has now won another big prize.
The South Carolina lottery says the man, who they did not identify, bought a $10 Cash Winfall ticket at the Shop N Go on Beltline Boulevard in Columbia.
"I must be lucky," he said.
He says he plays to enjoy the winnings in retirement.
"I want to live with no worries," he said.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs