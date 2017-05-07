Meet Mac, Gov. McMaster's New Puppy

Gov. McMaster has a new pet, Mac. (Photo: Facebook: Henry McMaster)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- There is a new first dog in South Carolina and his name is Mac.

Governor Henry McMaster and his wife, Peggy McMaster, introduced us to the newest addition to the family Sunday morning on Facebook. The governor says the pup is named after his wife's father.

"He is filling a big hole left in our heart that was left by our wonderful English bulldog, Boots," he says. Boots passed away at the mansion unexpectedly in March.

Gov. McMaster describes Mac as "the prettiest little dog in the whole wide world."

