Mega Challah Bake
Dozens of women gathered Sunday, February 12, 2017 for a challah bake, aimed at bringing the community together. The event happened at the Jewish Community Center in Columbia. Partipants made dough from scratch, and formed it into loaves of challah or bra
wltx 11:24 AM. EST February 14, 2017
