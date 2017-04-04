Midlands Kidpreneur Could Win $10,000 Grant with Your Help

Gabby Goodwin (Photo: submitted photo)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- Kid CEO Gabby Goodwin may only be 10 years old, but her business could be $10,000 richer with your help.

The kidprenuer is one of 10 finalists in the Barbara's Bakery Kidtreprenuer Search. She needs your votes to win the

grant money for the business.

“I want to say thank you to all of the supporters who helped us along the whole journey. Let’s get some more, I mean a LOT more votes and win $10,000! This is all for you,” Goodwin says.

At the age of 7, Goodwin and her mom, Rozalynn Goodwin, created GaBBy Bows to help solve the problem of disappearing barrettes. The double snap bow sits securely on young girls' hair and won't slip. Since the start of business, she has sold more than 17,000 packs of bows in all 50 states and eight countries.

To vote for Gabby, visit bit.ly/VOTEGABBY

