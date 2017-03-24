Midlands Man Wins $100,000 Then $200,000 in Lottery

File (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - There's lucky, and then there's this gentleman.

A Sumter County man has won $200,000 while playing the Palmetto Cash 5. The win comes just a few years after he struck gold, when he got $100,000 playing the game game.

Despite what happened, the man, who the lottery didn't identify, says he doesn't consider himself lucky.

“If you play long enough, you’ll win,” he told the lottery.

The man got his most recent win when he bought a ticket at Dalzell Grocery. He matched all five numbers drawn, and powered-up, meaning his prize was doubled when the "2" multiplier was selected.

The man says he used the first prize to take care of his own needs, and with this prize, he intends to help others.

Just so you know, the odds of winning $200,000 in Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884.

© 2017 WLTX-TV