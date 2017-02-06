Midlands Woman Celebrates Her 100th Birthday

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Midlands woman is celebrating her 100th birthday on Tuesday.
Mrs. Rebecca Fannie Dawkins was born in 1917. Over the weekend, her family held a formal party for her big day.
When asked what her secret to a long life is, this is what she had to say.
"I don't know what the secret is, I'd like to know but I don't know maybe they'll tell me when they get me down there to be the educational room."
Ms. Dawkins celebrated the milestone with a number of different parties, one of which included a breakfast at her church, Turner Memorial AME.
