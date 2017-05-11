Mom Thanks Son for Helping Her Graduate from College

(Photo: Tiarra McCord)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - A Midlands mom is thanking her son for helping her as she accomplished a major goal: graduating from college.

Tiarra McCord wrote News19 to say she's graduating Friday night from South Carolina State University with a bachelors degree in criminal justice.

She says she wanted to let her son know how much he's meant to her on this journey. Here's what she wrote to us.

Dear Davion,

There is no I in team; with joy I am proud to say we did it together son. From the time you were born you have inspired me to have a better outlook on life. During my college experience things were not easy but we made it.

I want you to know hard work pays off. Going to work early mornings and working late night shifts was all a part of our journey. It makes my heart smile knowing you are a six year old and understood mommy was working for a degree. Days of going to class with me, and nights without me because, school work and working two jobs, I thank you. It was hard going from school to my internship and from there to work. Nights without me being home and mornings without seeing me before school has come to an end! The hardest part is over but now we have a journey to explore. Seeing you cry and hearing you say, “Mommy I want to go with you” made me push harder. This journey was not for me but, for us. I want you to know that in life you have to set goals to be successful. You were my motivation in many ways and now graduation is my gift to you. I am here to prove my success and would like to say thank you and most of all, I love you.



Love always,

Mommy

