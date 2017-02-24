Columbus, OH (WLTX) - 91-year-old Jean Oddi of Columbus, Ohio, lived her life out loud.

If you didn't know that about her in life, there would be no doubt after reading her full-column obituary published Wednesday in The Columbus Dispatch.

The obituary, written in Oddi's voice by her daughter and granddaughter, begins, "I was born. I lived. I died. I hate to admit it, but evidently I died." It goes on to reference her "SOB" father, her doctorate in Bitchology, and her "witchy witchy cat's a00" powers, which she passed on to her granddaughter Melissa.

Sprinkled in amongst sweet, brutally honest memories are thanks to her family, friends and caregivers, as only Oddi could deliver them. One such section reads, "To Shirley, hell, what can I say? We saw it all, did it all and had a ball! Thank you for putting up with all my s--t. You are my oldest friend and I loved every minute we had together."

Referring to her mother as the Queen of Sass, daughter Casey Oddi Clark told The Columbus Dispatch, "she always got the first word and the last word." every time. "The best thing about my mom is she was the character that she is," Clark said.

As for words of wisdom, Oddi had a few. "Please remember this: never let the facts get in the way of a good story; the middle finger is sign language; when someone gives, take; when someone takes, scream; and take care of yourself. Don't get old. Oh, and don't tell anyone what kind of day to have."

Following details about the service and the "after party," the obituary reminds friends, "If you are sick, don't bother to come. I might be dead, but I still don't want your germs."

The obituary goes on to impart a few last reminders from Oddi, "Watch out for the bluebirds. Kiss. Kiss. Kiss. Don't cry because I'm gone, instead have a drink and be happy you knew me," and "Maybe you can cry a little bit, because, after all, I died."

We probably all know someone a little like Jean Oddi. And now, thanks to her daughter and granddaughter, we can all say we knew Jean Oddi, too. Read Jean Oddi's full obituary.

(© 2017 WLTX)