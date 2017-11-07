NC Man Wins $60 on Scratch-off, Buys Another and Wins $1M

Photo via NC Education Lottery

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. -- A Lincolnton man won big, and plans to spend big too.

Tracy Reynolds said he bought his winning lottery ticket on Sunday night at the Murphy Express on North Generals Boulevard in Lincolnton.

Reynolds bought one of the $30 Extreme Millions scratch-offs. His first ticket won him $60, so he tried his luck a second time and won big!

“I only had to scratch the first number to realize what I was holding,” Reynolds said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Reynolds picked up his winnings in Raleigh and took home a lump sum of $417,015 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

He plans to use the money to buy a new pickup truck.

