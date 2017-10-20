New Vehicle Tracker Helps Deputies Respond Quicker

Newberry county sheriff's office vehicles have advanced tracking capabilities (Photo: WLTX)

Newberry County, SC (WLTX) - The Newberry county sheriff's office believes their deputies can be faster and more accountable thanks to new technology.

Within the past year, the department add the Smart 9-1-1 system and the Panic Button. Now, all of their department's vehicles has been equipped with the Advanced Vehicle Locator (AVL).

"It has a number of very worthy uses," said Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster.

One use is tracking the location of deputy vehicles to send the nearest car to the 9-1-1 caller. Foster says this is a big advancement in finding people who are lost.

"We do a number of lost people in the woods a year," Foster said. "They can call 911, we can find out where the deputy is and we can tell them which way to turn to get right to the person."

Foster says this will also increase accountability.

"We get a lot of complaints about deputies driving fast or not responding to calls in a prompt fashion," Foster said.

Sheriff foster says the AVL tracks their vehicle's speed and will alert administration if there's improper driving.

"It's a protective measure, but the main thing is for us to get quicker responses in a safe way to our residents," Foster said.

Foster says even in a small county you never know what may happen.

"There's no place in America that's not prone to have something happen," Foster said.

He says he just wants to make sure they'll be there quickly if it does.

"Our citizens deserve the same services and the same protection as the larger counties," Foster saidn "and that's what we've geared ourself to."

Foster foster says a lot of their new technology is paid for by federal money, community partnerships, and the 9-1-1 tax.

