News 19 Nerds: Comic Picks for the Week of February 22

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - So ... we've been away for a while but that’s no excuse. To make up for it we decided to put two weeks in one.

This week the News 19 Nerds went to Scratch N' Spin on 12th Street in West Columbia.

Comic publisher Image debuts Greg Rucka’s "The Old Guard." Rucka built a fully developed world with his "Lazuras" comic so get in on the ground floor with his new series. Immortal mercenaries? Say no more!

Also don’t forget about "The Fix" and "Outcast #25" which is only TWENTY FIVE CENTS.

Over at Marvel, Tony Stark’s legacy lives on in "Infamous Iron Man" and "Invincible Iron Man." In the former, we see Doctor Doom confront his mother to save Ben Grimm’s life, and in the latter, RiRi’s fan girl moment over Pepper Potts is interrupted by techno ninjas. Yes, we said techno ninjas.

"Captain America #11" sees Steve Rogers moving pieces around to build a secret empire. (Spoiler alert: "Secret Empire" is Marvel’s summer event where everyone finds out Roger's a Hydra agent as he tries to take over the world).

DC’s "Rebirth" is almost a year old and still going strong. Last week we got Batwoman’s "Rebirth" special drawn by Irmo native, Steve Epting and "Super-Sons" starring Batman and Superman’s offspring, Damien Wayne and Jonathan Kent, respectively.

This week in "Detective Comics #951," The League of Shadows comes to Gotham and Batman’s newly formed Justice League of America meets its first challenge.

Also, Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal movie gets a sequel in the form of a mini-series comic told through 12 issues.

Whew that’s a lot. Just watch the video.

