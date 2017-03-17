News 19 Nerds: Comic Picks for the Week of March 15

New release comics

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The nerds are in Northeast Columbia this week to visit 7SI Games, Comics and collectibles.

Marvel is leading the way with "Amazing Spider-Man #25." There aren't many current books on the Marvel side that have gone 25 issues and Spider-Man is making the most of it. A long-time villain returns and sets up the Spider-man universe after the Clone conspiracy and Marvel's summer event Secret Empire. If that sounds confusing, welcome to comics! Also, it's a big book with 80 pages and a $9.99 price tag.

The other major comic publisher, DC Comics dropped "Super Sons #2" "Batwoman #1." The former sees the offspring of Clark Kent, Superman, and Bruce Wayne, Batman, continue to make their way into Lex Corp. The latter fits right in with the other Bat Family books and gives an insight into Katherine Kane's past.

Famed comic creator Jim Lee is continuing his reboot of Wildstorm, along with another famed creator, Warren Ellis. This is a great book for new readers to jump on, as well as a treat for old fans who remember these characters and their relationships.

Dark Horse released a comic version of Neil Gaiman’s American Gods. The trailer has been released for the new show on Starz, but this will be an ongoing series adapted from the critically acclaimed novel. Our Assignment Desk Manager, Anne, just got a copy and she can't wait to see if it lives up to the book.

