News 19 Nerds: Comic Picks for the Week of March 22

Comics

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Nerds rejoice! The team is back to deliver this week's top picks.

This week's segment takes the nerds to Cosmic Ray's on Devine Street.

DC Comics leads off with "Action Comics #976", the conclusion to the Superman Reborn storyline.

Marvel Comics brings "Invincible Iron Man #5" with RiRi Williams continuing to have her fan girl moment with Pepper Pots while fighting techno-ninjas. Yes, there are techno-ninjas in this book.

"Unworthy Thor #5 finally reveals what Nick Fury said to Thor to make him unworthy while introducing an all new character.

Last week Netflix released its Iron Fist show and now Marvel releases "Iron Fist #1." This isn’t an origin tale, and the writer of Iron Fist, Ed Brisson, says this is an old fashioned kung-fu story.

Valiant Comics brings the final pick with the re-launch of X-O Manowar. Writer Matt Kindt delivers a sci-fi version of the Battle of Normandy. This book is BEAUTIFUL and there is some great art from Tomas Giorello.

Make sure you stay up to date with the latest releases and trends by following the nerd team on Twitter @News19Nerds and use the hashtag #News19Assemble.

© 2017 WLTX-TV