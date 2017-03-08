News 19 Nerds: Comic Picks for the Week of March 8th

Comics

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The News 19 Nerds travel to Apocalypse Comics in Irmo for this week's picks.

Oni Press released "Redline #1." If you love the humor behind Archer you may want to give this one a shot.

Over at DC Comics the identity of the fake Clark Kent is finally revealed in "Action Comics #975." Batman fights the League of Shadows in "Detective Comics #952."

Marvel Comics has Jessica Jones continue her undercover work in issue #6. Also, the creator and writer of Goosebumps, R.L. Stine, starts a another new series for young adults with "Man-Thing #1."

Speaking of writers, the Nerds talk with Chad Bowers who's promoting his new book "Guardians of the Galaxy: Monsters Unleashed!" The first issue came out Wednesday and it features everyone's favorite monosyllabic talking tree, Groot.

Bowers is going to be very busy working on a re-launch of Youngblood which was originally created by Rob Liefeld. Here's where things get interesting because Bowers along with his writing partner Chris Sims are teaming up with Liefeld to work on a Deadpool story, another Liefeld creation. Aren't comics fun?

The nerds chat with Bowers about that and more. You can follow Bowers on twitter @ChadBowers.

