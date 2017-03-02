News19 Nerds: Comic Picks for the Week of March 1st

Comics

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The News 19 Nerds headed to Cosmic Rays on Devine St.

With few comics to talk about, we make sure to highlight the major releases.

Marvel’s America Chavez gets her first solo series in "America #1." Also Image Comics debuts "Extremity #1" from Daniel Johnson and Mike Spicer.

"Rat Queens" is back with a new #1. What is "Rat Queens?" Just imagine a hybrid of Dungeons and Dragons with Game of Thrones crossed with Mean Girls.

Our final pick this week comes from Vertigo and it's "Savage Things." Here's the premise? A country upsets the scary people they turned into weapons. Those weapons then decide to fight back. Get in on the ground floor of this 8 issue mini-series from the creators of "Luther Strode."

