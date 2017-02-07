Obama Having Fun, Learns to Kitesurf on Vacation

Barack Obama smiles while on a vacation in the islands. (Richard Branson/YouTube)

(WLTX) - Being the leader of the free world is a stressful job.

So now, after eight years as president, Barack Obama is enjoying his free time and learning a few new things.

Billionaire Richard Branson posted on his company's website pictures and videos of the former Commander-in-Chief learning how to kitesurf. The two apparently paired up when Obama went to the islands recently for a little leisure time.

Branson says it took the former president about two days to pick it up the sport.

"Being the former president of America, there was lots of security around, but Barack was able to really relax and get into it," Brandon said.

He says he and the former president fell many times. He says the two had challenged each other to see who was better at it, and Obama came out on top.

You can watch video of their competition below: (mobile users click here)

