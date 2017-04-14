Once a Slave Cabin Full Of Family Memories, Now A Part Of National Museum

A South Carolina family got to see their old home as a part of the Smithsonian National Museum. It's being preserved as one of the oldest slave cabins in the country. (Photo: WLTX)

Blythewood, SC (WLTX) - What was once a slave cabin in Edisto Islands is now an exhibit in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

This week four generations of the Meggett family got to see the two-room wood cabin they once called home in the Slavery and Freedom exhibit.

It's considered one of the oldest and best preserved slave cabins of the country. It's not only a piece of history but a story of community and that's what caught the Museum's attention.

The cabin was built sometime around 1853 but lived in all the way up to 1981. At one point Isabell Meggett Lucas, her eight siblings and her parents lived there.

Both of her parents worked from sunrise to sunset out in the fields, but only made 50 cents a day. Lucas remembers the sacrifice her mother took to keep them fed, "when she was done feeding all of us and her husband, she'd scrape the pot and eat what was left" she said.

She told News19 her mom would tie a ribbon around her waist to tighten up her stomach and forget she was hungry. "I felt sorry for my mom she had to be pregnant and out in the field working struggling through work, it brings tears to my eyes to think she had to work for us" she said.

Emily H Meggett is her sister-in-law and lived in the same area. Both women say they didn't realize their home was a slave cabin until the museum called three years ago asking if they can donate it.

It is believed to be one of the oldest preserved slave cabins in the United States, it sat on the Point of Pines Plantation from 1851 until it was moved to the museum about three years ago.

