People in the UK Think South Carolinians Look Like This

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Apparently, some people in the United Kingdom think South Carolina is pretty close to Texas.

Or a perhaps a cartoon version of Texas.

We told you before how McDonald's restaurants over there have a new limited time sandwich called the South Carolina stack. It's basically a bacon burger with mustard based barbeque sauce.

However, an ad that's running there promoting the burger seems to get a few things wrong about what South Carolina is like. It shows a woman and a man order the sandwich. As they do, they become more "South Carolinian." They both get cowboy hats, and "cowboy-style" shirts and pants complete with fringe. The guy even gets a lasso, and the woman gets big hair.

The employee then comes out in a football uniform. That part seems right, since football is popular here, but that's about the only thing the creators nailed regarding the Palmetto State.

It's not an uncommon problem that some folks overseas have, mistaking the Southeast for the Southwest. Back during the 1996 Summer Olympics, some athletes reported that they were surprised that Atlanta had trees and green grass. They assumed, based on movies and TV, that the South looked much like a western, with an arid, desert-like environment.

