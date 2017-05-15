Pepsi is Turning Up The Heat With a New Flavor

Courtesy: PepsiCo

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Pepsi is launching a new flavor just in time for summer.

Pepsi Fire is a new cola with a cinnamon flavored twist.

Pepsi Fire will be available at major retailers in 20 oz. bottles and 12-oz. can 12-packs for a limited time.

"Summer is one of the most anticipated times of the year, and Pepsi Fire is going to ignite this season with an unexpected and spicy twist to our classic cola taste," said Lauren Cohen, the Director of Marketing for Pepsi.

There is also a social media tie-in to the release. “From May 22 through July 16, fans who find specially marked packs of Pepsi Fire, Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar and Pepsi Wild Cherry can “Snap-Unlock-Win” a chance to take home thousands of the season’s hottest prizes. In a first-of-its-kind promotion, select Pepsi brand packaging will feature a Snapcode that unlocks a variety of exclusive Snapchat features, including unique Lenses, Geofilters and a new Pepsi mobile game.”

Pepsi Fire will be available beginning May 22 in stores nationwide for an eight week period.

