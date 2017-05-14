PHOTOS: SC State Graduate Wins Miss USA Pageant

(Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images))

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina State University graduate Kara McCullough is the new Miss USA.

She earned the crown Sunday night out in Las Vegas, Nevada.

McCullough graduated from SC State in 2013, earning a degree in chemistry. She's also a former Miss SC State pageant winner.

She currently works as a chemist for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

