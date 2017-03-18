(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The annual St. Patrick's Day celebration took place in Columbia's Five Points Saturday.

Tens of thousands of people showed up to enjoy the food, music, and yes, the beer that was available for everyone.

The day started off with some rain, but that quickly ended, and the sun finally cam out by the afternoon.

You can browse our photogallery below to see all the pictures. Did we catch you in there?

We also took a photogallery of the parade that started the day, you can see that below:

