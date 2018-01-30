Pizza is a Healthier Breakfast Than Cereal, Study Finds

(Photo: Thinkstock)

(WLTX) - What did you have for breakfast today?

If you had cereal, a new report in the Chicago Tribune says a slice of pizza is a option for you.

The report says a slice of pizza has protein, carbs and It might even have vegetables. Plus, you're making a better choice than most moms are when they feed their kids cereal for breakfast.

Why?

That's because America's cereal options are nutritionally bleak: there's rarely protein, healthy fats, or anything but spoonfuls of sugar in cereal these days.

A dietitian in the report says that pizza isn't a health food per se; it's certainly not your most nutritious option. But when compared with a quickly poured bowl of sugar flakes, it's a more balanced meal....and you will not experience a quick sugar crash.

