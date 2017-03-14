New Quaker Stake & Lube, Bowling Alley Opens to Public

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A new entertainment destination, restaurant, and truck stop all rolled into one opens in Columbia Wednesday, after much anticipation.

The Petro Center, which is along Shop Road just off the Interstate 77, will start taking customers.

People driving by the area can't miss it: the bright signs in front announce there's something new along that stretch of road, and can be seen from the highway.

The center has a full truck stop with a convenience store on the side. And while that's pretty typical for what you'll find on the side of an interstate, this isn't: it's got a new Quaker Steak & Lube restaurant, a bowling alley, and a game center.

"It's more of like a family experience," says Dannie King, the marketing manager for Quaker Steak & Lube and Beltline Bowling.

The restaurant, which is known for its wings, also boasts two full bars with 32 taps.

Right beside the restaurant is a 16-lane bowling alley. Ever four lanes has a retractable wall that can come down for the roof, enabling private parties.

"We can do birthday parties for kids, we can do birthday parties for adults, we've got a bunch of party packages set up," King said.

It even has a projection screen.

"You can use your own music in there, whatever you want projected on your screen," she says.

And then there's the 8,000 square foot game center, with 350 games that people can play, including classics like skee ball to a golf simulator.

"Basically you go in, you load your card up, and you swipe your card for the games and play all you want to," King says. "It's pretty awesome."

