Ring in the New Year with the Famously Hot New Year!

(Photo: Tim Huebel)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - It's almost time for Famously Hot New Year, the city of Columbia's celebration that will ring in the new year!

The event is set, of course for Sunday, January 31 right in the heart of Main Street in Columbia. The event features food, drinks, and a lineup of great musical acts.

Here's the best part: admission to the event is free!

This year's headliner is Elle King, a singer-songwriter. Her music blends a couple of different styles--blues, soul, country, and rock--to anyone who goes should find a little something to like in her music.

She's been nominated for two Grammys, and her debut album produced two hit singles: "Ex's and Oh's" and "America's Sweetheart."

Before she takes the stage, fans will get to be entertained by a great lineup of acts.

Nappy Roots - Two-time Grammy nominated hip-hop group Nappy Roots is an American alternative Southern rap quartet that is best known for their hit singles "Po' Folks," "Awnaw," "Roun' The Globe" and "Good Day.” Nappy Roots has been an active part of the music scene since 1998 and prides itself on constantly producing music that is real and relatable.

FatRat Da Czar - As South Carolina’s godfather of hip-hop, FatRat Da Czar’s music career has spanned over two decades. Czar solidified his role as an acclaimed solo artist with the release of Da Cold War album trilogy. In addition to opening for national acts to include Notorious B.I.G., Snoop Dogg, and Lauryn Hill, Czar has also engineered sessions for national artists ranging from KRS-One to Kevin Gates at the Boom Room.

SondorBlue - SondorBlue is an alternative/indie pop rock band that is best known for their hit singles “Opinions” and “The Moon And You,” off of their 2016 REALOMETER EP release. They share a love for performing live and come together to create unique and evocative harmonies with subtle intricacies in arrangements.

And of course, the evening will be capped off by the big fireworks display that will take place at midnight.

For other fun things to do at the event, as well as information about transportation and hotels, visit FamouslyHotNewYear.com.

