Riverbanks Zoo has the Scoop on comPoost

Riverbanks Zoo (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - At Riverbanks Zoo nothing goes to waste, not even the animal's "heavy doodie."

The zoo offers 100 percent all natural composted feces, appropriately named comPoost, produced by its elephants, giraffes and zebras.

Did you know elephants can produce 200 pounds of poop every day? According to Riverbanks Zoo, they spend more than half of their day eating — 16 hours to be exact. All that food needs to go somewhere!

ComPOOst is available at the Riverbanks Gift Shop year-round for $5.25 a pint and $13 per 2-gallon containers. Bulk orders are also an option by pick-up truckload for $50 during spring and fall bulk sales.

Visit the zoo's website to learn about the benefits of comPOOst and how to use it.

