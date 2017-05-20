Rosewood Community Makes 5,000 Meals for Harvest Hope

Rosewood Elementary and Boosterthon prepare 5,000 meals (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A lot of us may have slept in Saturday morning, but some families were up bright and early volunteering.

Rosewood Elementary School partnered with Boosterthon, a nationwide fundraising program, to make 5,000 meals for their nationwide Giveback Day.

They are one of 22 schools around the country participating, with the goal of making 160,000 meals. Sarah Assaley, a volunteer who brought her two kids, says it is important that children learn the importance of helping others.

"The kids need to understand that they should be grateful for what they have," Assaley said. "Some families don't have a roof over their heads, they don't have food on the table and it's important for them to understand that they can help those in need by volunteering."

