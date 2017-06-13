Salvation Army Majors Honored For Their Service

If you live in Columbia and received help following a disaster such as the flood or hurricane or perhaps from Stuff A Bus, they all have two things in common Major Roger Coulson and his wife Major Melody Coulson. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -Whether you're a Columbia resident who received help following a disaster such as the flood or hurricane, or got the Christmas assistance provided from Stuff A Bus, you have one thing in common: the Salvation Army.

You also have two other things in common: Major Roger Coulson and his wife, Major Melody Coulson.

The husband and wife team have lead the Columbia office for more than six years, but they're leaving for a new challenge in Charlotte.

Tuesday night city leaders honored them for their service during the Columbia City Council meeting.

Majors Roger and Melody Coulson have helped hand out food, cleaning kits, clothes, financial assistance for flood and hurricane survivors. They've even put smiles on people's faces during Christmas and Stuff-A-Bus.

"We love people and it’s all about making sure that people are helped when they need it and get a help up not a hand out and help them get back on their feet from the place that’s brought them to a place of need," said Roger Coulson after he was given the plaque from Mayor Steve Benjamin.

The Coulsons will be working for the Salvation Army in finances and human trafficking initiatives.

The day they were given the award, the couple was also celebrating their 36th wedding anniversary.

