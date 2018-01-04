SC Man Makes Snow Angel Half-Naked for Charity

JJ Messervy (Photo: @ProvenceMesservy)

Dorchester County, SC (WLTX) - There's dedication to a cause, then there's stripping off most of your clothes to go into sub-freezing temperatures all to raise money.

JJ Messervy, the Dorchester County Auditor, decided to help out Dorchester Paws, a local animal shelter.

His family's law firm, Provence Messervy Law Firm, is giving 10 cents per view up to 3,000 views for anyone who watches a video of him on social media.

So what could he do to generate that much traffic? Why strip down to shorts, run out of the house in the middle of Wednesday's snowstorm in the Lowcountry, then lay in the snow and make a snow angel, of course.

It got a laugh his family and friends, but it was worth it: he was able to help the shelter by raising $2,400.

In addition to the law firm's efforts, Pratt & Company, Jay Byars with Equity Prime South Carolina, Jess Cuthbert, Linda Messervy with Cedar Square Enterprises, and James Messervy/Beth Messervy matched the money raised.

Dorchester Paws' goal is to help make a difference in the lives of abandoned animals.

