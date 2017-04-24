SC Man Wins $1 Million, Says He Wants to Quit Job and Fish

(Photo: SC Education Lottery)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - A Sumter man is a million dollars richer after playing the state lottery.

He bought a $10 "My Million Dollar...scratch off ticket at the S and S Tobacco Store at the corner of Lafayette Drive and Myrtle Street in Sumter.

He now plans to quit his job to fish more.

The win leaves one top prize of $1 million remaining in that game.

By the way. this marks the second $1 million win in Sumter this year. In January, the Fuel Express on Broad Street also sold a $1 million winning ticket.

