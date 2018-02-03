SC Woman Celebrates Her 100th Birthday!

Sara Jones (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Columbia resident celebrated an extra special birthday milestone this weekend and celebrated accordingly.

Sara Jones turned 100 years old Saturday. She was born on February 3, 1918.

Family and friends gathered to celebrate the matriarch. That group included SC State Senator Darrell Jackson, who presented Jones with a special resolution from the South Carolina State Senate.

Jones' grandson Tyrone Sumpter tells us what he loves most about his grandmother is her wisdom.

"What I love about my grandmother is the old stories she sits and talks all the time about,' he said. "Every Sunday I'm there to hear an old story so that's the best part wisdom she always have encouraging words to say to someone."

