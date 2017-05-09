SC Woman Says She Put Winning Lottery Ticket in Bra

File (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Spartanburg, SC (WLTX) - A Spartanburg woman has won $250,000 in the lottery, and came up with a unique place to put her winning ticket after she bought it.

The South Carolina Education Lottery says the woman bought the scratch-off ticket at the One Stop Shop in the town of Moore.

"I put the ticket in my bra and went to Walmart," she says.

She apparently went on to buy lawn and garden supplies.

She cashed the winning ticket last week.

