Shoney's offers free all you can eat breakfast bar on Veterans Day

(WVEC) -- All veterans and active military will be able to enjoy a free all you can eat breakfast bar at Shoney's restaurants on Veterans Day.

Veterans Day falls on November 11, and the breakfast bar will be available from 6 until 11 a.m.

“For 70 years, Shoney’s has been an American treasure and has always served as a ‘Welcome Home’ sign to America’s military,” said Shoney's CEO Mr. Davoudpour. “It’s our favorite day of the year as we get to honor our veterans and troops with a free All You Care To Eat, freshly-prepared breakfast as we thank those who protect our very freedom. Veterans and troops, on your special day, and every day, we salute you.”

Shoney's was voted one of the best eight family restaurants in the United States according to the 2016 Consumer Picks Survey via Nation's Restaurant News.

The breakfast bar will be first come first served while supplies last. No purchase is necessary, but proof of military service is required.

The only Shoney's in Hampton Roads is located in Chesapeake at 721 North Battlefield Drive.

For more information, call the restaurant at (757) 547-2620.

