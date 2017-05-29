Sign at Kansas Restaurant Goes Viral ‘We Have 619,300 Reasons To Be Closed Monday!'

WASHINGTON, KAN. - A post about a restaurant in Washington, Kansas has gone viral after a customer posted a photo of their sign.

Mayberry’s posted a sign outside their restaurant that says “We have 619,300 reasons to be closed Monday!” The sign refers to the U.S. service members who lost their lives while fighting in World War I, World War II, and the wars in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Brandon Lee, posted this photo to Facebook on May 25 and it’s been shared over 100,000 times.

© 2017 KSDK-TV