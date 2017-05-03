Stray Pig Finds a Home After Stay in the 'Pen'

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Tuesday night, we told you about a precious little pig roaming the streets of a Lexington County neighborhood. We're happy to report that, after a brief stay in the pokey, the pig has a new home.
Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Christine Delmater reported seeing a pig wandering the streets of her neighborhood in the Gibson Road area of Lexington County.
We came across her post after this tweet from @LexingtonMommy caught our eye.
Yes, there is video to prove it ... and entertain you.
No one seemed to know who owns the little oinker, but it looked happy enough to be off on a little adventure.
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department picked up the little guy Tuesday evening. Ever adventurous, the pig made a jail break. After a few hours on the run, deputies took the pig back to the "pen," which had been reinforced.
Deputies told us Wednesday evening that the pig had been offered a new home with a family in Hartsville. He'll be moving to his forever home on Thursday.
As for Christine Delmater, who first reported seeing the pig in her neighborhood, she's glad to hear the good news. "I'm happy to hear that the escape artist has a family waiting for him. I just hope they fortify his new home!"
