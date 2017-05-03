Stray Pig Finds a Home After Stay in the 'Pen'

Christine Delmater came across this cute little piggy Tuesday evening in her Lexington neighborhood. (Photo: Christine Delmater)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Tuesday night, we told you about a precious little pig roaming the streets of a Lexington County neighborhood. We're happy to report that, after a brief stay in the pokey, the pig has a new home.

Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Christine Delmater reported seeing a pig wandering the streets of her neighborhood in the Gibson Road area of Lexington County.

Anyone missing a pig in the Gibson rd area? Posted by Christine Delmater on Tuesday, May 2, 2017

We came across her post after this tweet from @LexingtonMommy caught our eye.

Bless it. I just saw a post about a pig wandering around off Gibson Rd. I love this town 😂 Anybody missing a big pet pig? — Lexington Mommy (@Lexingtonmommy) May 3, 2017

Yes, there is video to prove it ... and entertain you.

No one seemed to know who owns the little oinker, but it looked happy enough to be off on a little adventure.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department picked up the little guy Tuesday evening. Ever adventurous, the pig made a jail break. After a few hours on the run, deputies took the pig back to the "pen," which had been reinforced.

We're NOT hamming it up!

This guy broke out of our stray animal pen this afternoon. We just recaptured him...and fortified our pen. 😐 #LESM https://t.co/SR1d20q5IP — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) May 3, 2017

Deputies told us Wednesday evening that the pig had been offered a new home with a family in Hartsville. He'll be moving to his forever home on Thursday.

As for Christine Delmater, who first reported seeing the pig in her neighborhood, she's glad to hear the good news. "I'm happy to hear that the escape artist has a family waiting for him. I just hope they fortify his new home!"

