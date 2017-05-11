Students Help Teacher Propose to Girlfriend at SC School

(Photo: Teresa Holmes)

Winnsboro, SC (WLTX) - Students at Fairfield Career and Technology Center got a little lesson in the proper form of romance Thursday.

Courtney Pittman, a top nursing student at Midlands Technical College, was asked to come to the school to speak to students there who are interested in going into her career field.

As she was wrapping up, she asked the students if they had any questions. One of them spoke up and said she did, then pointed to a balcony above them.

At that point, some students up on the balcony pulled out a banner that said "will you marry me?" Her boyfriend, Jason Wages (who's also a teacher at the school), then came up, and got down on one knee and proposed.

She said yes.

Her mom is the assistant director at the school. She says the two have known each other for 10 years and have dated for the last three.

© 2017 WLTX-TV