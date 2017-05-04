Teen Gets Midlands Tech Degree Before High School Graduation

Victoria Shea Adams-Holden

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Midlands teen has earned a degree from Midlands Tech before she graduates from high school.

Victoria Shea Adams-Holden got her diploma for earning the associates of arts degree at a ceremony Wednesday at the Colonial Life Arena.

An announcement was made to the crowd as the event got underway explaining her achievement, and she was allowed to be the first one to walk across the stage and get her diploma.

Midlands Tech says Shea is second high school student, to receive her Associate of Arts degree from Midlands Technical College, joining a Richland One student from last year.

She's the first high school student from Airport HIgh School, Lexington District 2, and County of Lexington to accomplish this goal.

© 2017 WLTX-TV