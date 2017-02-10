SC Teen with Cerebral Palsy Asks Dad to Prom

(Image: Michelle Worden/Facebook)

Walterboro, SC (WLTX) - A South Carolina teen with cerebral palsy came up with a touching way to ask her dad to the prom.

Michelle Worden, 17, of Walterboro has the condition, which has led to her being in a wheelchair. It also makes it very difficult to speak.

However, she didn't let that be an obstacle to what she wanted: a date for prom. Her dad Joseph is a big fisherman, so she wrote a note on his tackle box asking "will you 'tackle' prom with me?' It also had a little heart on it.

He, of course, said yes. They'll both "tackle" the prom together in April.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.