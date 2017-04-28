WLTX
Heineken commercial goes viral, here's why

Catherine Park, WXIA 10:55 AM. EDT April 28, 2017

So if you haven't heard, Heineken released a commercial titled "Worlds Apart An Experiment."

Now, I already know what some of you may be thinking,

"Oh, it's a beer commercial, it doesn't need to be that serious. They need to take a seat."

But trust me when I say, this commercial will make you have the ultimate feels. Especially during these times of tasteless soda ads, airline turmoil and political division. 

The point of the commercial was to show everyone in the world that, even though we all have our own opinions and views of certain things, we can still work together and look past those differences and create something great--even if it is just a bar. (But honestly, who doesn't want to drink at a bar or just drink in general?)

Being able to talk openly about issues that may make some people feel uncomfortable or frustrated is an invaluable freedom that many take for granted. And look at what happened when they first got to know each other in a judgment-free environment; they built a, albeit not-that-extraordinary, bar. But they did it together

The ad is getting a lot of public support and is often referred to as "The ad Pepsi wished they made."

So hopefully this commercial gives you hope and the happy feels for your Friday. Also, thank goodness it's Friday, now let's go have a drink.

