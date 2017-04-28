Heineken commercial goes viral, here's why

So if you haven't heard, Heineken released a commercial titled "Worlds Apart An Experiment."

Now, I already know what some of you may be thinking,

"Oh, it's a beer commercial, it doesn't need to be that serious. They need to take a seat."

But trust me when I say, this commercial will make you have the ultimate feels. Especially during these times of tasteless soda ads, airline turmoil and political division.

The point of the commercial was to show everyone in the world that, even though we all have our own opinions and views of certain things, we can still work together and look past those differences and create something great--even if it is just a bar. (But honestly, who doesn't want to drink at a bar or just drink in general?)

Being able to talk openly about issues that may make some people feel uncomfortable or frustrated is an invaluable freedom that many take for granted. And look at what happened when they first got to know each other in a judgment-free environment; they built a, albeit not-that-extraordinary, bar. But they did it together.

The ad is getting a lot of public support and is often referred to as "The ad Pepsi wished they made."

Heineken Just Released the Commercial Pepsi Should Have Made https://t.co/KEerW6DtwQ — Sjoerd Bosmans (@SjoerdB) April 28, 2017

That Heineken ad the best thing I've watched in years — Maria (@_iKeepItGEE) April 28, 2017

Bravo @Heineken, Bravo

Tears were shed over this amazing ad!https://t.co/4TXIyCO8au — Thomas Cheung (@Elvinelol) April 28, 2017

A new Heineken commercial puts Pepsi’s ‘protest’ ad to shame https://t.co/gDodpR1Gfd pic.twitter.com/MMynEsrQXD — Business Insider (@businessinsider) April 28, 2017

Heineken just made the ad Pepsi wishes it had - CNET https://t.co/tIFyGzfi5J pic.twitter.com/WFWpVdbo3g — Charles Milander (@charlesmilander) April 28, 2017

@Sean_Cronin_ Can confirm that there's no acting, they are real people having real conversations 😊 — Heineken UK (@Heineken_UK) April 27, 2017

So hopefully this commercial gives you hope and the happy feels for your Friday. Also, thank goodness it's Friday, now let's go have a drink.

