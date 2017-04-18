The Midlands Will Get A Taste Of The Total Eclipse On Thursday and Friday

Matthew Witehouse, obersvatory manager with the state museum says Thursday and Friday will be a great opportunity for folks to get everything ready for the big day. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - As the excitement and countdown continues to the total eclipse of the sun in August, the sun that day will follow a very similar path that we will see here in the Midlands on Thursday and Friday.

Matthew Witehouse, obersvatory manager with the state museum says it'll be a great opportunity for folks to get everything ready for the big day.

The eclipse will start on August 21st around 1:13p.m. with the total eclipse happening at 2:41 in the afternoon. Whitehouse says, on Thursday or Friday folks can make sure that the place they want to see the total eclipse from has a clear view.

"You don't want to be in a place where there are really big trees in the way or buildings so you want to be in a spot where you've got a good view of the eclipse" said Whitehouse.

