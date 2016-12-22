Therapy Dogs Help College Students De-stress for Final Exams

Students at Virginia Wesleyan College spend time with therapy dog Phoebe to help them de-stress before their final exams. (Photo: Yasmeen Freightman, 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Exam week at any university is a stressful time, but help for local students was just a paw away.

Officials at Virginia Wesleyan College received assistance from some four-legged friends.

They brought in therapy dogs to help students de-stress from their finals during the last full week of exams.

A sociology professor at VWC has studied and teaches human animal relationships and their sociological implications.

13News Now dropped in today for Phoebe's welcomed appearance at the college library.

Phoebe has served as a therapy dog for five years and has mostly worked in various nursing homes.

But her services were called to VWC to just help students unwind.

"When people walk in, it just kind of changes their mood and lightens the mood and distracts them from those stress moments we all have, but especially for students during exam week" said Leona Baker, Director of Marketing and Communications at the college. "And these dogs just happened to be trained to respond to that."

Phoebe's handler, Margery Howell, says Phoebe knows just how to react when it comes to people's moods thought it was amazing that the college put on the week-long event.

"I think it's excellent for the students, the staff and the faculty because everyone is stressed this time of the year," Howell says. "The holidays, but also final exams and the faculty is getting grades together. It's stress, big time."