Alligator Chills in Florida Pool

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Homeowners in Sarasota's Plantation neighborhood got an extra visitor for Memorial Day: A 7-foot alligator in their pool.
Sarasota County Deputy Lori Clark responded to the scene where she saw the reptile at the bottom of a family's swimming pool, according to a post on the sheriff's website.
The alligator will be relocated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Because no two days on patrol are ever the same... #OnlyInFlorida #MemorialDayInTheSunshineState #DeathRoll #LookBeforeYouLeap 🐊☀️ pic.twitter.com/mKUx5PP63e— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) May 29, 2017
