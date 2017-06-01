Apparently, Divorce Selfies Are a Thing

In this day and age, we're all familiar with the selfie. But how about the last selfie a couple will take?
There's a new type of selfie taking the internet by storm and it's giving us both awkward and happy feels. Divorce selfies are when a couple takes a snapshot of themselves before, after or during the process of divorce.
Take a look at the #DivorceSelfies below and let us know how you feel about the trend.
"More excited than out [sic] our wedding day."
"Typical us, we accidentally wore the same shirt to divorce court. Divorce final today but I'll always love this man."
"After 6 years separation, we are officially divorced!"
"D'day was classy. It was full of hugs, giggles and high fives. I'm so lucky to call this guy my best friend. He deserves nothing but the world. Cheers, Matty. Oh! And then we met Bill Murray."
We went to court and got divorced today, and then went out for a beer and a selfie. Totally normal, right? Seems appropriate because nothing we've ever done is normal. I'm grateful to this guy for 25 sometimes good, sometimes not-so-good, years together. We raised each other from adolescence to adulthood and then made two beautiful children we love like crazycakes. Instead of being disappointed that our choice to be together didn't last forever, we choose to accept that sometimes good things fall irreparably apart, to be thankful for the adventures we had, to look forward to the new and exciting ways we will grow as individuals and in other relationships, and to commit to a lifelong friendship and coparenting partnership-- not just because it's good for our little ones, but because it's also good for us. KB, thanks for making this day, and so many other days, easier. You will always be my family. "Your heart and my heart are very, very old friends." (Rumi) #divorceselfie
"After 16 years, we finally gave each other the perfect #ValentinesDay #anniversary gift... a #divorce."
"We are officially un-married. Here's to the most friendly, respectful, and loving split imaginable. We smile not because it's over, but because it happened."
To let go isn’t to forget, not think about or ignore. It doesn’t leave feelings of anger, jealousy or regret. Letting go isn’t winning and it isn’t losing. It’s not about pride and it’s not about how you appear and it’s not obsessing or dwelling on the past. Letting go isn’t blocking memories or thinking sad thoughts and doesn’t leave emptiness, hurt or sadness. It’s not giving in or giving up. Letting go isn’t about loss and it’s not defeat. To let go is to cherish the memories, but to overcome and move on. It is having an open mind and confidence in the future. Letting go is accepting. It is learning and experiencing and growing. To let go is to be thankful for the experiences that made you laugh, made you cry and made you grow. It’s about all that you have, all that you had and all that you will gain. Letting go is having the courage to accept change and the strength to keep moving. Letting go is growing up, it is realising that the heart can sometimes be the most potent remedy. To let go is to open a door and to clear a path and set yourself free. #DivorceSelfie #420 😹
Got a #divorce today. Live tweeted about it, too, @hthrhllywd. So modern. Forever wasn't as long as we had anticipated but it was a beautiful trip we took. I think this is what unconditional love looks like. It didn't work for us but we are still hopeless romantics and I wouldn't change a thing. I trained him super well, but sorry ladies, he's already taken. As for me, I'm going cat shopping. #lessonsinlove #divorceselfies #transformationtuesday #divorceselfie #happilydivorced #newnormal #ontheprowl #canwestillbefriends #idontevenlikecats
Today Cory and I did the final paperwork for our divorce after 3 years together and eight months married. We really believed we could overcome our problems and we did our best but things didn't get better. In the past three years we have had so many adventures and shared so much. That is why we are doing this now, while we still have a chance of being friends. Cory is off to Vietnam on June 10th so be sure to follow his adventures @feedthecory. #divorceselfie #foreverfriends #newstart
